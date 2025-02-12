That was a big win. Consider that Tennessee was out for revenge. You're missing Jaxson Robinson. You have to play the end of the game without Lamont Butler, and the last time he was off the court in this game they couldn't stop Tennessee.



The Cats came out prepared. You could tell it in their defensive intensity on the first couple of possessions and the Rupp crowd was ready to match the team's energy. UK had a big advantage in 3-point shooting tonight. The Vols were intent on shooting inside the arc after 45 three attempts against Kentucky the last time out. UK was hot, same as the last time against the Vols.



Kentucky battled on defense tonight. Tennessee isn't the best offensive team obviously but they really played like they had something to prove on that end of the court.



Trent Noah gave them big minutes. He and Travis Perry hit some big shots. Almonor was a very confident and accurate shooter. Really the only guy who had a bad game, I thought, was Andrew Carr.



Yet another big win for Kentucky and Mark Pope. This one puts them above .500 in the toughest conference of all-time and to finish it without Butler or Robinson was impressive.