ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball INSTANT ANALYSIS: UK completes regular season sweep of Tennessee

JRowland

JRowland

All-American
Staff
May 29, 2001
64,257
241,229
113
39
www.rivals.com
That was a big win. Consider that Tennessee was out for revenge. You're missing Jaxson Robinson. You have to play the end of the game without Lamont Butler, and the last time he was off the court in this game they couldn't stop Tennessee.

The Cats came out prepared. You could tell it in their defensive intensity on the first couple of possessions and the Rupp crowd was ready to match the team's energy. UK had a big advantage in 3-point shooting tonight. The Vols were intent on shooting inside the arc after 45 three attempts against Kentucky the last time out. UK was hot, same as the last time against the Vols.

Kentucky battled on defense tonight. Tennessee isn't the best offensive team obviously but they really played like they had something to prove on that end of the court.

Trent Noah gave them big minutes. He and Travis Perry hit some big shots. Almonor was a very confident and accurate shooter. Really the only guy who had a bad game, I thought, was Andrew Carr.

Yet another big win for Kentucky and Mark Pope. This one puts them above .500 in the toughest conference of all-time and to finish it without Butler or Robinson was impressive.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Bryguy, WTF Cat, kyeric and 6 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JRowland

Basketball INSTANT ANALYSIS: Short handed Cats beat Vols in Knoxville

Replies
71
Views
2K
The House of Blue
ca4ukinwa
ca4ukinwa
Jeff Drummond

Basketball ***** Postgame Notes - UK vs. Tennessee *****

Replies
2
Views
387
The House of Blue
tiffincatfan79
tiffincatfan79
JRowland

Basketball INSTANT ANALYSIS: An ugly loss in Athens

Replies
43
Views
1K
The House of Blue
Rockford
Rockford
JRowland

Basketball INSTANT ANALYSIS: Cats back in the win column

Replies
15
Views
870
The House of Blue
wildcatknh
wildcatknh
JRowland

Basketball INSTANT ANALYSIS: Kentucky crushed in Oxford, fourth loss in five games

Replies
21
Views
591
The House of Blue
CatsFanMR1997
CatsFanMR1997
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back