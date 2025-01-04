** South Dakota DL Mi'Quise Grace is officially visiting Kentucky this weekend. Vince Marrow has put a lot into recruiting him. The sense I got was that Kentucky was in a handful of schools that had a good chance with him, but nobody has told me where he is leaning. Once it gets to the point of an OV at this point on the calendar, you know it's a strong possibility.



La Tech WR Tru Edwards will also be officially visiting this weekend. He was a very efficient receiver at every zone on the field. Yes, related to Troy Edwards. His 400-yard receiving game against Nebraska in Lincoln back when Nebraska was Nebraska was my all-time favorite performance by a college football player as a viewer. He would bring needed size and experience. Got an additional year because of the NCAA's waiver for guys who had spent time in JUCO. One thing Kentucky can sell right now is playing time at wide receiver. It's an excellent showcase situation in the SEC for someone, you have to imagine, even if there are legitimate questions about the offense after this year. Easy to sell it will be different when the personnel is going to be very different.



New Mexico State offensive tackle Shiyazh Pete has already taken his official visit to Kentucky, I am told. He was at Kentucky the first night he could be in when the January visit period opened. I am told the visit went very well. It's good they were able to get him in before he went to Vanderbilt. I'm told he went to Michigan straight from Kentucky and he's at Vanderbilt this weekend. While UK feels the visit went well, the fact that he finishes at Vanderbilt where all those NMSU connections are is definitely something to monitor.



Of these players I would put my confidence highest on Grace and Edwards and then slightly lower on Pete. These are all high impact players, potentially.