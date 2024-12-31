** I've heard conflicting things on UK's involvement with UT linebacker Kalib Perry. Earlier in the day heard that Kentucky has shown interest along with UofL and South Carolina, among others, but later in the day was told it's not something serious at the moment. The 6'3, 231-pound linebacker played 234 snaps for the Vols and scored 65.5 overall on PFF (65.8 run defense, 85.0! tackling, 59.8 pass rush, 64.0 coverage). Perry is either a Will or a Mike wherever he lands. Kentucky did pursue Perry and wanted to add him to their 2022 class but got a late start compared to other schools and that hurt their chances.



Of course, at inside 'backer they could bring Daveren Rayner back. He has a much clearer path to playing time in '25 than he did in '24 with JDJ and D'Eryk around. But I do think Kentucky probably could stand to add another player or two at inside backer just to feel good about the situation. As of right now, it doesn't seem like things are too hot with Perry, just filling you in with all I've heard.



** New Mexico State OT Shiyadh Pete should be at Vandy right when the calendar flips to the New Year before planned visits to Kentucky and Michigan, but everyone will be wondering if he makes it out of Nashville. For what it's worth, I have heard that there are at least two other offensive tackles Kentucky has in mind but they're in different stages of this portal process. There are contingencies and there will definitely be other guys who come along if they can't land Pete. Maybe they will, but the Vandy NMSU connections seem very strong.



What you should know about Pete is that he's a tough kid, good for the locker room I believe, and a hard worker. If he gets his hands on you with those long arms he's going to do well. He isn't elite when it comes to movement, footwork, agility, etc., but a great wingspan, tough, and a lot of experience. Vanderbilt does seem to be pretty confident but as you know in this day and age there's a lot of stuff always happening behind the scenes.



** Purdue TE Max Klare was a player Kentucky had some interest in but he ultimately signed with Ohio State. Looking like UK will go into the '25 campaign with four scholarship tight ends on the roster, down one from last year.



** Eastern Michigan defensive end Joey Zelinsky is someone Kentucky has taken a look at. The 6'4, 250-pounder was once at JUCO and has started two years in the MAC. Is a grad transfer with one season of eligibility remaining and he has landed offers from JMU, Texas State, Buffalo, USF, Coastal Carolina, WMU, and Memphis since going into the portal just a few days ago after Christmas.



Keep in mind, it's a dead period now but starting tomorrow guys can begin to visit again if they are portalers.



Lets watch some football!