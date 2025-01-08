My understanding is NMSU offensive tackle transfer Shiyazh Pete had a really good visit to Kentucky.



I am told that he's visiting Nebraska today. The positive thing is he did not commit straightaway after the Vanderbilt visit. The Commodore connections loom large and are something that have to inform my judgment, but it sounds like Pete is someone they are still vying for to be that left tackle for next season.



Another offensive tackle to watch could be Conner Moore from Montana State, who just went into the portal yesterday. He played 904 snaps at Montana State and scored 76.7 per PFF. Was a better run blocker (77.1) than pass protector (69.7). Originally from Millbury (Ohio) Lake as a member of the Class of 2022, Moore redshirted that first year and was a redshirt sophomore this year. First team All-Big Sky selection. Played mostly at left tackle after seeing some action at guard (necessity). Had been a starting LT in 2023 as well.



As for South Dakota EDGE Mi'Quise Grace, it has been very quiet. Don't think he has been sharing a lot of information. We know that Mississippi State is very interested in him, that Georgia Tech wants him badly, that Cincinnati is making the case for him to stay close to home, that he followed his visit to Kentucky with a trip to Wisconsin, and he apparently had a really good trip to Lexington from the point of view of some who have knowledge.



Apparently USC and Nebraska are a couple of others that he's looking at closely.



With WR Tru Edwards from Louisiana Tech it seems like the brakes were pumped not only because of the weather but because of a question as to whether he will be available for them next year. I haven't heard that situation is over and done with but it sounds like there are still moving parts at receiver, where they need the most help.