Billy Richmond



Graf: “I’m expecting Kentucky to be the choice here. Other schools that seemed to be much more in the mix before are seeing the writing on the wall, and feeling less confident in where they stand. I’m not sure if his additional visits will take place or not, but I like where Kentucky stands regardless.”



Sisk: “Sources that I trust explicitly make it sound more like when rather than if. I was on watch during and just after this past weekend’s official visit to see if there would be a commitment announcement. I still would not be shocked if one comes within the next few days. His next official is scheduled for September 29 at Memphis. They have been considered the chief competition. The question is whether he will still be available ten days from now. He has others planned for Alabama in Kansas in October as well. “



Tre Johnson



Graf: “Kentucky is behind Baylor and Texas currently. I would feel better about Kentucky’s chances if K.T. Turner were still on the staff, but it was never going to be a home run regardless. He had a mediocre summer, but an impressive body of work over the past couple of years.”



Sisk: “Johnson recently announced that he plans on waiting until next spring to decide. It looks like it will give Texas and Baylor that many more months to fight it out. There are just too many in-state ties here between Baylor where his dad went to college, and Texas where head coach, Rodney Terry served has his dad’s assistant coach with the Bears. John Calipari recently paid him a visit at Link Academy, but it seems they are prepared to make backcourt additions via other routes.”



Karter Knox



Graf: “Kentucky will get him if they go all in. I’m not sure they’ve exactly done that to this point, but if Kentucky turns up the heat I’d expect him to be a Cat. I am interested to see where this one goes over the month or so.”



Boogie Fland



Sisk: “I could basically copy everything Travis said about Knox, and paste it in regards to Fland. Individuals who I have spoken to fully believe he had a great time during the official visit earlier this month, but it is up in the air if Coach Cal is willing to “go all in” as Travis said about Knox. With buzz of reclassification swirling around Darryn Peterson and Jasper Johnson it remains to be seen which direction Calipari is pulled. Meanwhile it is very, very tight-lipped around the Fland camp.”



V.J. Edgecombe



Graf: “Edgecombe and Jalil Bethea are my favorite off-guards in the class. Kentucky never turned it up with Bethea, and he is committing to Miami later this week. Edgecombe isn’t the shooter Bethea is, but he fits what Kentucky wants to do. He’s got great two-way upside, a body that translates, and a motor that runs high. I wouldn’t bet on Kentucky at this point, but let’s see if they can make up ground quickly.”



Sisk: “Calipari told Edgecombe the reason for a late offer was they had to focus on putting their current roster together which ran into the summer. That is true, and it has had an impact on the 2024 class. Edgecombe says he will give Kentucky an opportunity to make its case. He visited Florida this past weekend. The Gators have a couple of his old AAU teammates on the roster. He has also set up six official visits for the fall which does not include the Wildcats. There is a chance, but this is a steep uphill trudge.”



Jayden Quaintance



Graf: “This is a three-horse race between Kentucky, Missouri, and the G-League/pro routes. Jayden loves Kentucky, but Dennis Gates is leading the charge for Missouri while I’m told its mostly the assistants for Kentucky. There is also the previous relationships with Missouri. NIL will be a big factor here, and I expect Kentucky to really hone in on that when it comes down to it.”



Jasper Johnson



Sisk: “I spoke with Johnson tonight, and he shared a lot about his conversations with John Calipari. I’m not saying he is heading the Kentucky recruitment, but he is taking a big role. He has been sharing lots about the new guard friendly offense he has implemented plus discussions about Johnson’s future. His advice was it’s not enough to want to be a lottery pick. Why not be the number one overall pick? He will put out a list of schools soon which will fuel the reclassification flames even further. It is impressive that Coach Cal is taking this big of role with Johnson.”



Dwayne Aristode



Graf: “A new name with a lot of upside, especially long term. He is looking at setting up a visit to Kentucky.”