** Montavin Quisenberry was at Kentucky today and it was important for him to be around Bush Hamdan and Daikiel Shorts, two new guys in their respective positions on the staff. They hadn't had much exposure to him before and I came out of the day sensing that he has a better chance than ever to be a part of this class. I do think Shaun Terry is probably Missouri bound based on some chatter from that direction. He's really good, no doubt, but there seems to be a lot of optimism about Quisenberry. At the very least, I said a while back that in this era, you really don't have anything to lose in giving him that opportunity and they do seem to like him quite a bit. He will be officially visiting Kentucky this weekend and that is something I would pay close attention to. I'm putting in a FutureCast for Kentucky.



** Javeon Campbell has that quick turnaround trip to Auburn but I still feel good about Kentucky's chances as this marches along. There are other visits but feel like the Cats are in a very strong position here.



** It's a huge visit weekend for Kentucky and we will be digging into that much more extensively but in addition to Quisenberry the Cats will bring in Cortez Thomas, Demarcus Gardner, Bryan Auguste, Brody Lennon, Andrew Purcell, Marquise Davis, and Brennen Ward for official visits this weekend. My goal is to spotlight each of these players individually before their trips because you know once someone comes on an OV it's serious and worthy of that look. Wouldn't be surprised if there's an addition or two before the weekend and of course you have to make sure other schools don't get those players to change their plans.



** Emoni Smith picked up an offer from Kentucky today. The 6'1, 180-pound safety/receiver from Ohio (2026) has a 4.5/40. He had a bunch of MAC offers going into the day so the UK offer is big. Given the relationship that he has with Kentucky early, the fact that he's Ohio and the Cats offered him early, this is definitely a situation to watch, just as much to make sure he develops into a "take" for next year as the actual landscape of his recruitment.



** UK also extended an offer to 2027 in-state prospect Allen Evans of Trinity, a 6'2, 180-pound defensive back who can play corner or safety. Take a look at his film here:







Lots of 2027 football targets for Kentucky in the Commonwealth, probably going to be a big year for that.



** One of Bush Hamdan's early offers to young quarterbacks went to Trae Taylor out of Mundelein (Ill.) Carmel Catholic and we've reported on him during the spring and summer camp season, including after the offer. He's had some big offers and that continues with a scholarship from Oklahoma this weekend. He will visit Iowa, Ole Miss, and Illinois next according to Rivals' Greg Smith.