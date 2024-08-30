ADVERTISEMENT

FB Recruiting Visitors this weekend

Will try to add to this tomorrow but right off the bat was told that tons of UK's commits will be in attendance.

Jermiel Atkins told me he will be there.

2027 offered OL Brady Hull will be there. He's someone UK seems to have a great shot with.

2026 tight end Sam Hamilton from Ohio has an offer and says a bit that he's getting there right off the bat.




Drew Otey is a 2027 corner with P5 offers and he's in attendance.

Will update as I get updates. Also would expect some guys to just make their plans known on social media.
 
