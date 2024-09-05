Hello HOB. Back over on campus for the last day of football media interviews this week before the Cats take on South Carolina. We’ll have UK head coach Mark Stoops joining us today at approx 5:15 ET to offer his final thoughts on the matchup prior to Saturday’s game. Stay tuned for the latest news and notes…







MARK STOOPS Q&A:



* Liked our prep. Week 2 should be improved. Great start. Need to carry that over to the field with focus, execution, discipline.



* On the first injury report… This is new to everyone. Have a pretty good feel for it. If it doesn’t say doubtful or out, we expect them to give it a shot.



* On Brock going into his 2nd start… Watching it live, felt very comfortable that he made good decisions. Didn’t surprise me that he played ball, made plays off-schedule. A little amped up early when he took those hits. Want him to be wise about when he needs to do that.



* On playing SEC rival early… it is what is is. We don’t have control of that. We just deal with it. Let’s go play.



* Need to be clean with our vision in the secondary. Had some examples to point out where guys were trying to do to much. Some experienced guys who know better. Gotta be more disciplined to our assignment this week.