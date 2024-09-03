Hello HOB. Back over on campus for today’s practice report on a picture-perfect day in Lexington. Wish we coulda had this weather for the game Saturday. Cats are scheduled to wrap up today’s workout around 5:30 ET. It’s offense day, so that means we’ll have comments from OC Bush Hamdan and select coaches/players. Stay tuned for the latest news and notes as UK prepares for the SEC opener against South Carolina…







OC BUSH HAMDAN Q&A:



* Liked how guys stayed focused after the long delay and played better as the game moved along.



* Pleased with OL, ability to run the ball. Protection was pretty good, too, gave Brock time to take some shots down the field.



* You saw the toughness and resiliency from BVG. Gotta get him to protect himself better. He’ll do that. But stayed calm, focused the whole game.



* RBs playing well. Working hard. All three did some good things.



* WRs all showed those different skill sets that complement each other. Unselfish. Each understand how important each other’s role is.



* Big challenge with SC’s edge guys, but our guys know about them and they are fired up to face them. Two experienced OTs who want to go compete. And we go against one of the best front 7s in CFB every day in practice, so that helps.



* SC has great length and experience in DB room. Theyve played a lot of football, some of them since I was at another SEC school 3 years ago.



* Because game ended early, may not have shown all the wrinkles, but got enough in to feel good about what they accomplished.



* Extremely impresssed by the UK fans hanging in there Saturday. Will never forget it.



******



RB/ST COACH JAY BOULWARE:







******



WR JA’MORI MACLIN, RB JASON PATTERSON, & OL MARQUES COX:



