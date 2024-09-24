Hello HOB. Greetings from rainy Lexington. I’m back over on campus for today’s practice report. The Cats should be wrapping up around 5:30 ET. It’s offense day, so that means OC Bush Hamdan and select coaches and players will be joining us to discuss their matchup with Ole Miss. Stay tuned for the latest news and notes…







OC BUSH HAMDAN Q&A:



* Ole Miss defensive front 7 is really impressive, similar to the first two SEC teams we've played. Big challenge, but we’re battle tested against good defenses. Walter Nolen #2 will be a big focal point on their DL.



* On Chip Trayanum maybe being back… One day at a time, but he’s a big back who’s been in big games in his career.



* On pass protection… Getting better but huge room for improvement. Their DC will be aggressive and play press coverage. BVG has been pretty good when given an opportunity.



* On noise, first road start for BVG… You never really know until you do it, but 1Q will be important to handle it early. We've repped with loud noise all week.



* On silent counts/hand signals... We have practiced that way all season, just in case there are issues with the helmet comms.



* On ball control vs. knowing when to be aggressive in this game… Have to think about that a lot during the week, putting the plan together with the other coaches. But we know more about how we have to play now and what it will take to win there.



* More on Chip Trayanum... Big, physical back with a lot of experience. Tough to bring down. He's a 225-230-pound RB who can carry the load.



* Big thing they’re stressing from top to bottom is playing clean, not hurting ourselves. Cannot have those mistakes or penalties in the red zone.



* On Wilcox and Patterson roles if Trayanum is back healthy…. Good problem to have. A lot more depth in that room. Got to keep those guys involved and coming along because they are doing good things. Reminds us that the RB position is really hard to keep healthy for a full season. They'll be needed.



* Each week going by is a step in the right direction. Hope to take another one on Saturday.



******







VINCE MARROW Q&A:



* On what people should expect from Trayanum’s return… Other guys have been really good, but he was No. 1 for a reason, good between the tackles and with blitz pickup.



* Willie Rodriguez is playing like a second-year guy at TE, not a freshman. He has earned his time. Threw other guys know it, and they've picked up their play because of it.



* Played some tough games with Ole Miss. Both teams have been hungry top get in that top four or five of the SEC over the years. This Ole Miss team is a little different. Got our work cut out for us.



* On new guys and young guys who haven’t experienced an SEC road game… It’s different. They’ll be ready and juiced up for it.



* People don’t know how much other schools wanted Chip in the portal. Blessed to have him on the roster.



*******







DAIKIEL SHORTS Q&A:





******







TE WILLIE RODRIGUEZ Q&A: