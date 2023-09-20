Hello gang. Back over at the JCFTC for today’s practice update. As usual, it’s defense day on Wednesday. We’ll have DC Brad White and select coaches and players joining us to talk about prep for Vandy at approx 5:30 ET. Stay tuned for the latest news and notes here…







BRAD WHITE Q&A:



* Vandy QB Swann has big time arm strength. Reminds you of Will Levi’s in some ways. Will make plays off schedule and throw it even when you think you have good coverage. It’s a goods challenge.



* On JJ Weaver… If he keeps doing the right things and let the game come to him, good things will happen. Has been pressing a bit. Football IQ pre-snap and just cut loose and let it go post-snap.



* On Wallace’s sacks… Guys around him help that happen. Good coverage. Combination of those things.



* On last year’s game… Any loss that you have, if it doesn’t stick with you and bother you, I question your competitiveness.



* On backups getting snaps last week… Fearbry made the most of his snaps. Played fast, played violent. Great pace. Martez Thrower did good things. Those guys are building trust.



* Vandy is fast at WR. Sheppard is most complete guy. Strong hands, makes contested catches. 6 and 83 can “flat roll.” Take the top off type of guys. Tights ends can play.



