Hello HOB… Back over at the JCFTC for today’s practice report. In addition to DC Brad White and some select players from that side of the ball, we are expecting to have new WRs coach Daikiel Shorts joining us for a Q&A after UK officially announced his hiring today. The festivities should begin around 1:45 ET (or so). Stay tuned…







BRAD WHITE Q&A:



* Clemson offense has good understanding of what they’re trying to do with talented RBs, guys who can get downhill and also hurt you in the short passing game. They like to spread you out horizontally, but they can pick their spots to hit you vertically. But you have to be ready to defend sideline to sideline. Ball gets out fast. A lot of screens.



* Clemson QB doesn’t really look to run a lot, but he‘s sneaky in his ability to pick his spots, extend plays, convert 3rd downs. Gotta get off the field on 3rd down.



* Tempo isn’t breakneck like a Tennessee, for example, but they are consistently above what you typically see. Get to the line, efficient, and get moving with 20+ seconds on the play clock. Get a lot of plays off. Gotta handle that. Need to give them some multiple looks to slow them down a bit.



* On scouting with opt-outs and different personnel… Everyone has to do that these days, but their offense is mostly intact from what they’re expecting. TE is maybe as good as anyone they've faced outside of UGA’s Bowers. That dimension is tough, especially in the red zone.



* On Dunn getting increased reps at CB… One of those guys who has just made gradual improvement all season long, what you like to see from young players. Proud of him. Hasn't been easy for him. Did some really nice things in UofL game.



* On Wallace entering NFL Draft… Each guy has their own decision to make. We’ll support that decision. Thinks he’ll make a good showing for himself. (Note: Ty Bryant later added that Wallace plans to play in this bowl game. I don't know if we saw official word from him on that yet.)



* On practice since it was announced they’d be playing a big-name opponent like Clemson… You know you have to show up and play a strong game, or you’ll get embarrassed. You have to practice and prepare that way. They have. Hopefully, it translates to the game.



* Winning is important. White says last year was the first since he got here that they didn’t carry a trophy away at the end of the bowl game. It’s a bad feeling that you have to take into the next season. You don’t want to feel that way.



UK WRs COACH DAIKIEL SHORTS:



* Mutual connections thru Coach Coen helped lead to him coming here. Everybody he knows in the profession has talked well about the program and coach Stoops.



* On first impressions of WR room… Pretty darn impressed. Liked the feeling he got from one one-on-one meetings with the guys. Talented group he‘s excited to work with and help develop. “Ready to get my hands on them. Excited.”



* On Stoops saying he wanted a young guy who could get out there and show these guys how to run routes… Shorts laughs and says he may very well have to dust off his cleats.



