Good morning, HOB. I’m over at the JCFTC today for the opening of the Cats’ spring football practice. We’ll have Mark Stoops joining us at approx 10 ET this morning to discuss the first of 15 days that UK will conduct this spring. Stay tuned for news and notes…







MARK STOOPS Q&A:



* Good to get back at it. Long winter, players worked hard and look like they are prepared. Good nucleus of players who know the culture and what to expect. First day, very impressed with procedure, lining up, being ready. Conditioning is good, and tempo is pleasing. Went very well for a first day.



* Bush Hamdan has pro elements in his system but has also been in the college game, so he knows how to keep balance. But it starts with being able to run the ball and be physical.



* UK used the microphone/speaker in helmets for first time today. Stoops is holding his judgment a bit on that until they have more experience with it.



* Rearly impressed with WRs in particular today. They stood out.



* Total confidence in Brock running this offense, and feels good to have an experienced guy like Allen back in the program and young talent like Cutter Boley.



* OL has high expectations this year. Needs to be improved. Thinks Wolford can help them do that.



* Excited about depth and experience on D-Line. Some good young talent coming up behind the guys who have already played a bunch of snaps.



* Ford will not be available this spring.



* Chip Trayanum is a real serious guy at RB.



* Mentions tempo again, getting more plays off. It’s clear he’s serious about that.



* On ILBs… Need to find that chemistry that Jackson had with Wallace. Thinks they’ll have that again.



* On early enrollees… Very important, beneficial for them to get into the team culture, helps them interact with other players.



* JJ Weaver is in important role this year to lead younger guys. Big year for him with his ambitions. We want to help him reach those goals.



* On Pro Day coming up… Will have quite a few people in once again. Proud of what theyve been doing in the league.



* On CBs… Collins is now co-DC, Stoops says. Has grown in his role, done a nice job. Really need those guys at corner to step up this year. Have a lot of bodies to work with.