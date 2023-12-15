Hello HOB. Greetings from the JCFTC today. Special treat for y’all as Mark Stoops will join us after today’s practice to discuss the Cats’ preparation for the Gator Bowl matchup with Clemson. Practice is scheduled to wrap up at approx 4:15 ET. Stay tuned for the latest news and notes…







MARK STOOPS Q&A:



* Stoops says this is the busiest time of the year, but also an exciting time. He’s been on the road recruiting a lot the last week or so. They had some “good on good” work at practice last week, but the Cats had their first day of specific prep for Clemson today at practice. They’ll have about two weeks of practice and hope to be game-ready before they depart for Jacksonville. High energy, players are excited about this game. Incredible weather in LEX (56, sunny) for bowl prep in December.



* Clemson looks a lot like an SEC team with their athletes and physicality. Obviously, a very good football team. Consistent program.



* Still working on HS recruiting with signing day coming up and portal recruiting. “Crazy-busy” time.



* No big surprises in the portal as far as UK’s personnel is concerned. Great communication there. Mostly mutual stuff. Not totally done on that front, but feels really good about the additions they’ve had so far.



* No comment on portal guys who may play in the game. Today was graduation day, so a lot of stuff going on, not ready to address that with everything that‘s going on.



* There’s a balance in these bowl games. You want the guys to be excited about playing and not go down there dreading it with their bodies beat up. But they also stress how important it is to win. It’s one of only two chances you have all year to walk off the field with a trophy, and it makes a big difference in your program to win.



* Stoops still working on WR coaching position. No hints but says some things are in the works.



* Team that is most excited to be in these bowl games often do well, Stoops says. They‘ve been fortunate to establish that culture here, good track record.



* Ray coming back give the players a boost? He thinks so. Doesn’t surprise him. Good group of guys.



* Coen and White have been in the office doing some game prep work and the scouting stuff while Stoops has been out on the road a lot with recruiting.



* Feels good about where they’re at with the HS class, but always open if a good player that fits should arise. The portal is probably more of a factor with needs at this time.



