Back over at the JCFTC for interviews after Day 3 of UK's spring football practice. It's the final day before they depart for spring break. We'll be speaking with DC Brad White and select coaches/players from that side of the ball.







KENTUCKY DC BRAD WHITE Q&A:



* On having so many new guys… Still have some veteran leadership we can lean into at safety and linebacker. Those guys have to take charge. It’s early, but there’s a concerted effort to establish that. You’re not going to win games with just talent. Gotta build a team through shared hardship, doing tough things together.



* First day in pads today. Some good things, some ugly things. Kinda what you’d expect for a first day. But I like the way we’ve integrated the new guys so far. They’ve been welcomed in with open arms by the guys who have been here.



* Fun to see the OL/DL go at it today. Really competitive day for that.



* On “tweaks” to the defense after watching how opponents attacked them last season… We were a tale of two halves. All year long in the first half of games, we played strong, and then didn’t play well in the second half of games. Worn down. Same thing for the season as a whole. Better in the first half of the season, struggled in the second half of the season. We didn’t have that “closer” mentality. Trying to develop that.



* With so many new guys, you have to be mindful of what you can use. You don’t have as many guys who have been in the building 3-5 years.



* Have to get back to being “sound” on defense. Way too many explosives allowed last year.



* Recalls people were talking about how last year’s team could have been one of the best defenses they’ve had. You never can tell. It’s not until game 5 or 6 until you see what you really have when adversity sets in, you get injuries, that kind of thing. That’s why Coach Stoops has been stressing team building in the off-season. One guy can’t stand up against that adversity. It has to be everyone, arm in arm.



* Excited about what Cam Dooley brings athletically.



* Plan is to keep Alex Afari inside. He built up a lot of “scars” last year, learning how to play the position.



* On Daveren Rayner… This year is why he redshirted, to come back better and stronger to be “the guy.” He’s got the most reps of anyone in that room. It’s night and day from when he came in here. He’s got to be a leader.



* On the Edge guys… That’s maybe the biggest question mark for them entering spring. Completely new guys. Day 1 in pads, so much of that position is about pads. Interested to see when scrimmages start who will stand out. Optimistic about the guys they brought in. Excited about Soles and Smith, but those are your “veterans” — they’re sophomores.





