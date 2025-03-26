Hello HOB. The Cats have returned to the practice field after spring break, and I’m back over at the JCFTC for today’s interviews. We’ll have OC Bush Hamdan and select coaches/players speaking with us at approx 11:15 ET. Stay tuned for the latest news and notes…







BUSH HAMDAN Q&A:



(Note - He’s lost his voice today, so they told us there would only be a couple of minutes available.)



* On returning for two practices after spring break… A bit of a challenge in that you don’t want it to feel like you’re starting all over again. Think we had a focus and an urgency to get back and moving into Week 2.



* On culture change since the season ended… Not sure you really find out for sure until things get difficult. Maybe a few guys on the offensive side of the ball who are less proven in this league, but from blue-collar standpoint, competition for roster spots, you can see it.



* On what he’s seen from Ja’Mori Maclin… Critical player for us. Second year in this league. Experience helps. Did a better job of featuring him late in the season. Think this is a good situation for him.



******







WILIE RODRIGUEZ Q&A:



* Felt great to be back out there in full pads, hitting again.



* Coming off last year, big message is we've got to be more physical.



* On what he’s focusing on this spring… Being nasty, finishing blocks. Being a bigger leader as well.



* On team leaders… It has to be everybody at this point, but Ja’Mori has been a big one. The veterans have to be those kind of guys.



* There was a period today where you could really tell that physical football was back, a first-team run drill period. Got pretty spirited, a lot of energy.



* Has gone up against Jerod Smith a lot this spring, some of the new guys who have come in. They're really making him better. They have a confidence about them. Bigger dudes.



*****



JA’MORI MACLIN Q&A:



* On what reaffirmed his faith that this is the right place for him... Feels like a leader, and this is a good situation for that.



* This is a brand new team, even some new coaches, and the tone has been set early with the blue-collar mentality. You can feel the fire.



* Everyone was physical on the first day in pads, competing. There's a noticeable difference.



* All the QBs spinning it good. The young guys can really throw the ball.



* Going up against JQ Hardaway on the outside a lot so far. Played slot a lot last season, so didn't see guys like him a whole lot. It's a challenge going up against someone with that kind of size and length. Says he's taken the next step since last year. Impressed. Thinks he could be one of the best in the SEC.



******



SHIYAZH PETE Q&A:



* First day in pads was a solid test, a good challenge. A good testing ground to see how he could compete against these guys. It was fun.



* Asked if the plan is to be at LT... Says he's not too sure yet. Guys are shifting around a lot right now. Nothing is set in stone.



* Notes that being trustworthy to his teammates is a big deal to him.



* Likes playing for Coach Wolf... There's some savagery in those eyes. (Ha) Very professional about the way he does things.



* Says the OL is really gelling, getting close... does everything together.



* Says he enjoyed some of the best competition of his career on the first day in pads. Loved seeing what it's like in the SEC. Noted that Olds and Soles have been really tough challenges to go up against.



* Asked if he's got anything he hopes to improve in this spring, Pete says he doesn't hope, he plans. Actions speak louder than words.



******



JAGER BURTON Q&A:



* Camaraderie has been good. Guys really spending more time together off the field.



* Being a leader is important to him this year, both in the room and the whole team.



* Feels like there's a lot of potential in this team and knows how hard the staff and players are working right now to get things right. Being from here, it's important for him to get UK back on track this year.



* Says it's hard to believe he's been here for four years going on his fifth season. It goes by fast. You have to stop and smell the roses a little bit along the way.



* On new teammate Pete... Interesting guy. You could sit for him at lunch and talk for 2 hours every day and hear something interesting. A philosophical guy. Feels tiny next to him.



* On interior DL... Guys who came back and the new guys they brought it are impressive. From lifting groups to the practice field, common denominator is the way they work. It's showing up. Saunders is a lot better.