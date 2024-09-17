Hey all. Back over on campus for today’s practice report. We’ll have OC Bush Hamdan and select players and coaches from the offensive side of the ball meeting with us at approx 5:40 ET. Stay tuned for the latest news and notes…



(Note: I have left home without a tripod today after removing it from my car to move something. Forgot to put it back in there. I won’t be doing live notes, but I’ll post them all here as soon as we’re done.)









OC BUSH HAMDAN Q&A:



* On not getting into the end zone for two games and their confidence... Don't think it's shaken confidence in BVG or the unit. Practiced and prepared well. A play or two away from doing it. A lot cleaner operation this past week. We think things are there, we have to keep working it. It's not a final product in Week 2 or 3.



* On DSK's running... A bit of a surprise. Thought highly of him, but to do this against the kind of SEC defenses he's facing is impressive.



* This offense always starts with being able to run the football, so that's a good starting point. Gotta do a better job with the passing game, getting some throws underneath the soft coverage we're seeing at times.



* On what he saw from Wilcox at RB... Super pleased. For a guy who's a freshman to go play that tough and to hold up in protection is nice. Needs as many reps as he can get. Getting an opportunity that maybe wasn't expected.



* On breakdowns, physical or mental... Overall consistency at every position, for four quarters. Most of it is assignment-based.



* On BVG's overall development... Generally pleased. A tough player. An accurate thrower. This is a QB-driven system, so we need to make it easier on him to do his thing. He was pretty steady against Georgia. Played well enough to go win that game. Needs to keep taking steps forward. Have to eliminate the outside noise and go back to work, improve every week. They've been in a great place with that. Showed back up to work after SC and UGA. All great teams have that in common.



* The thing we all realized is how much the attention to detail, lining up, avoiding penalties shows what a drastic difference it can make. It gave us a chance to compete against the No. 1 team in the country.



* Rodriguez continuing to get reps. Pleased with him, especially from a physicality standpoint.



* On chemistry with BVG and the WRs... These guys are just in their 3rd game ever together. Work in progress. I think they're taking a step in the right direction. They know we've all got to be in it together, not just them but all 11 guys, starting with the protection and getting the ball out.



* We have a pretty good idea of what we are, our strengths and weaknesses, the style we have to play to win games. We've been battle-tested early.



* Have to take Ohio seriously. They'll come in with a lot to prove. Play extremely hard. Blue-collar. Scrappy. Solid in a lot of different personnel spots.



