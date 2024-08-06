Good morning, HOB. Happy to report I’m back over at the JCFTC today for our coverage of today’s practice. The Cats are slated to wrap up around 11:45 am, and we’ll be talking to offensive coaches and players as per usual on Tuesdays. Stay tuned for the latest news and notes…







OC BUSH HAMDAN Q&A:



* On first day in pads… Physical day, nice job up front. Always room to grow, but they've had a physical camp so far.



* On Gavin Wimsatt and possibility of getting two QBs on the field... Thinks there's a chance of that. You could see during the last practice a lot of things he can do. He could be one of their best ballcarriers. It's up to them to be creative with him. Have to come up with a package he can execute.



* On having important games early in the season... From a staff standpoint, have to stay ahead of your self-scouts, have a lot of gameplan in so that you can work on it more toward the end of camp.



* On the NCAA rules allowing more work with the team in the summer... Huge. They have some good staffers who have helped them max out that time, guys who could be position coaches at other schools. Getting good one-on-one work with position groups.



* On Fred Farrier at WR.... Not really a surprise. One of those guys who doesn't get mentioned a lot, so he just puts his head down and goes to work. Proud of him. Situation may not be exactly what he wants it to be right now, but he goes out and works like he's a No. 1 WR.



* On the helmet comms and tablets... Can be a huge plus. Have to learn how to be efficient with it. Work in progress. Going to try to get more of a trial run with it this Saturday. Video can be a game-changer during games. But we all know what tablets can do to us in our personal lives, so we have to be careful with it. (laughs)



* On RB Jason Patterson... Similar to Farrier in his work ethic. Guy would be in his office in his pads at 6 o'clock at night after getting extra work in. Could be a game-changer for them if he keeps pushing like a lot of these other young guys.



* On TE Khamari Anderson... All the ability in the world, size, athleticism. It's going to take consistency. But he's a guy they're really looking forward to getting going this year.



TE COACH VINCE MARROW Q&A:







* Great thing about TE group this year is the competition level, they will determine a lot of what personnel groups the offense will be in.



* Really impressed with Rodriguez early on. Does not look like a freshman. Looks better than some of the older guys, physically.



* Anderson is 6-5, 254, probably running a 4.58 right now. Comes from that Cass Tech program that produced some of their good guys like Square and Walker. Kinda of a prototype NFL TE.



* Marrow says he shoulda played Kattus more even earlier last season. Wanted to give older guys a chance first. But with Willie, he may have to just throw him out there if he's competing with the other guys. The older guys know they have to get it going or he'll play.



* On the connection between Brock Vandagriff and the TEs... Made some good 3rd downs with Dingle today. Has made some to Anderson, too.



* On early thoughts of BVG at QB... Impressed. Reminds him a lot of Will Levis. Put in a ton of work with WRs in the summer. Potential is there. Gotta keep getting reps.



* People forget Wimsatt is a guy who has started 17 games and had a chance to beat Ohio State. Really liked him out of HS but thinks he looks even better now. "We've never had a QB room like this before."



* On what he learns from his guys on first days in full pads... They better be tough, or they'll be over with me on the sideline.



WRs FRED FARRIER & DANE KEY, TE KHAMARI ANDERSON:







* Farrior said fans should be excited about that WR room this year. A lot of potential for explosive plays.



* On BVG... On point. Perfect timing. Really likes how he takes charge and directs the offense.



* On working like he's the No. 1 WR... Admits he had a chip on his shoulder when he first got here because people really didn't talkmuch about him. Trying to show what he's all about. That requires putting in a lot of work away from the practice field.



* Likes going against JQ Hardaway a lot in practice, the taller DBs in general, guys he feels like he'll face a lot in games. WRs and DBs really pushing each other hard.



* Dane Key says getting the full pads on really brings out the competition, a little more smack between the offense and defense.



* Getting bigger was a big key for him in the offseason. Played around 185 last year. Now up to 210. Adjustment at first, but he can be more physical now, getting off the line of scrimmage or blocking or fighting for the ball at the catch point. "I feel like I can play my best football at this weight."



* Loves Coach Shorts. Keeps it 100% honest. Will tell you what you need to hear, good or bad. Pushing them to keep getting better. Holds them accountable. They have grown their relationship over the last few months.



* Key on Farrier: "He's a baller."



* On learning more about BVG.... The guy is always in the building, trying to get better. The guy you want as your QB.



* Anderson on having full pads on... You find out who wants to be physical. I'm trying to be one of those guys. Gotta love the game on days like this.



* On camp so far... Working on physicality in run game.



* Expects to play a lot this year and will do whatever it takes to get on the field. "I just really want to win."



* On BVG... Building a relationship with him on and off the field. Went to church together recently. On the field, likes how he's in total control of the offense. Off the field, says "he's good at all the white boy sports, pickleball." LOL Is he going to learn to hunt and fish with Brock? "I'm from Detroit. We don't do no hunting." (laughs)