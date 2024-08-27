Hello HOB. Greetings from suddenly sweltering again Lexington. Dashboard says 98, and it feels like 108. One of those days you wonder how anyone can practice football. But enough of the weather… It’s time for another practice report. It’s Tuesday, so that means we’ll be speaking with OC Bush Hamdan and select coaches and players from that side of the ball as they prepare for the season opener against Southern Miss. Practice is scheduled to wrap up around 5:30 ET. Stay tuned for the latest news and notes…







OC BUSH HAMDAN Q&A:



* Guys are really excited. Going against each other gets old. Gotta control emotions, not get too high, too low.



* Want to see pre-snap discipline, get lined up, clean play. Make the routine routine. Play physical.



* Brock is steady going into this game. When you get in front of 70,000, though, it can be a different deal.



* On being up in the box… Thinks it’s an advantage for him in the past. He’s only been on the field a couple of times.



* On the run game… Excited to see. You don’t really know until you see it. A bit of anxiousness with it.



* SoMiss will disguise looks and they have talent via the transfer portal. It will be a challenge. Experienced guys up front.



* DSK has great hands, versatility. Looking forward to seeing him do his thing Saturday. People know more about his catching ability, but he’s a dawg and physical, too, in the run game. All those backs have had a good test against this UK defensive front every day in practice.



* On getting Gavin Wimsatt some QB snaps… Never for sure, but there’s a chance.



* Expects Vince to be lobbying hard for 12 and 13 sets this week. (Laughs)



TE COACH VINCE MARROW Q&A:



* Always excited when this week arrives, but also mindful of a 2016 and how disappointing that was.



* TEs have two strong veteran guys with Kattus and Dingle, Anderson got his feet wet last year and showed good things, and excited to see what Willie Rodriguez can do.



* Says he’s really looking forward to seeing Wilcox. “He’s got some juice.” (Are they sabdbagging us a bit with him and that depth chart?)



* Dale Robinson recommended Farrier, and he’s 4/4 now in recommending guys to UK.



