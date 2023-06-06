** Cutter Boley showed up this morning. He takes his official visit this weekend. Apparently he's going to bring his custom made UK Air Force Ones to his official visit this weekend and he's pretty excited about that. Kentucky had some guys at camp and they like to have the top quarterback throwing to them. They also have a couple of four-star wide receivers getting to campus for official visits today so I can imagine they want Boley around as much as possible.



He looked really good. Basically went through most of the drill work with the quarterbacks. Working on seven step drop, all kinds of other throws. Very laid back guy when you talk to him but also a real competitor. Looked as good as I've seen him. For a bigger quarterback the release and footwork are really good. His accuracy was pretty much on point. Throws a really good looking ball. Definitely an elite quarterback prospect with a world of upside. Think he can be fantastic at the college level. Kentucky hasn't brought in a high school QB like him in a while. Definitely was a step forward from where I saw him last year and has been filling out.



Apparently the offensive line at LCA is going to have some dudes this year. Several guys who could play football at some level in college and that will be an improvement. They start the season against Bowling Green at WKU and then go to Boyle County the second weekend so he's going to have a couple of big games right off the bat.



** Austyn Modrzewski from Mountain Vista in Highlands Ranch, Colo., was another solid looking quarterback out there today. The 6'4, 185-pounder probably got as much work as any QB there except for Boley. He's a 2025 guy whose release and throwing motion can be cleaned up, but he really throws a nice ball, has a good arm, and places it very well.



** 2025 RB DeMauriah Brown is now at Boyle County and he was very interesting. He ran in the 4.5s on the laser and is not the biggest guy but more of a jitterbug type who can make something happen. Probably going to do a lot of big things for Haddix at Boyle this year. Believe I heard he ran very well at a camp recently and has been in the 4.4-4.5 range so definitely someone to know about from the state moving forward.



** Think Montavin Quisenberry was there again today but could be wrong about that.



** Another skill guy who impressed today was Preston Bowman, a 2025 WR from Pickerington North in Ohio. Kentucky was the first school to offer and he has visited I think four times. He made a lot of things happen during the 1 on 1s and running routes. He's probably 6'0, 195, really put together, but I don't know that he ran the 40-yard dash and it will be interesting to see what happens there.



** Do not be surprised if Kentucky makes a big push for Rivals250 ATH Boo Carter. From what I've heard, the only official visit he has scheduled is to Michigan and apparently Kentucky is now getting involved in a major way. It has mostly stayed off the radar but this is definitely something that they want to make happen. I have no clue where he ends up, but in spite of the fact that he hasn't yet been mentioning Kentucky in a public way, to my knowledge, I do think Kentucky is a serious darkhorse and feel that way as much as ever.



** Believe it was CB Terhyon Nichols on the golf cart for part of the time with Vince Marrow. The Cincinnati cornerback is taking his official visit right now. He's been to Kentucky several times before and is going to get plenty of attention. Heard that WR Shamar Rigby is going to be officially visiting but think I heard he might not have arrived yet.



The two officially visiting four-star WRs are Brandon Rehmann and David Washington Jr.



** Apparently Cameron Monteiro is going to be visiting Pittsburgh this weekend. That's according to Chris Peak of Panther-lair.com. When he asked Monteiro about the Kentucky visit, he didn't hear back right away. I'm trying to figure out if anything has changed. It's certainly interesting that Kentucky has a couple of four-star receivers on campus this weekend. I'd imagine they're looking to take a couple of outside guys this year with the depth they have at slot lined up.



** Mark Stoops' son, Will, was at the camp so the Cats' head coach was there for a lot of this camp very closely.



** In addition to these midweek visits I think Kentucky could have between 13-15 official visitors this coming weekend of 6/9. A lot of those guys are going to be Marrow guys but definitely lots of others, too.