** You may remember that we mentioned landing Landyn Watson would likely help UK's chances with Chris Murray, Sam Houston State's defensive lineman, and with Watson on board that is still the vibe I'm getting.



** We told you to pay attention when Bowling Green OL Alex Wollschlaeger when he went into the portal. He visited Indiana and has visited Kentucky. I am now calling for the Wildcats to land Wollschlaeger and believe it's going to happen. Wollschlaeger played 773 snaps for Bowling Green this year and scored 76.6 on PFF (75.3 pass sets, 74.2 run blocking). He scored 64.3 on 62 snaps against Texas A&M early in the season.



** While no offensive commitments are announced yet my belief is Kentucky has things wrapped up with C Evan Wibberley (WKU), OG Joshua Braun (Arkansas), and OT Alex Wollschlaeger.



** Assuming this info is correct, UK just needs one more offensive tackle and should be thought of as having five portal guys wrapped up. It is significant that they have been able to do as much work from the portal as they have on the offensive line in the early part of the process. I thought that was important, to lock up most of your guys there early so you know what you're working with and you aren't waiting and hoping later on.



** Hearing that Illinois TE Henry Boyer is likely to take a visit to Kentucky tomorrow (Monday). Kentucky is likely to take one tight end from the transfer portal. Boyer played 135 snaps for Illinois this year and was a solid run blocker. Didn't get many opportunities in the passing game. He's 6'7, 265 pounds.



** I still think Kentucky has been in contact with Liberty QB Kaiden Salter but am not saying that he is the guy they end up with. Just think it is interesting that contact has been ongoing.