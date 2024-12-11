JRowland
CI is hearing, both @Travis Graf and myself, that Kentucky is likely to host Bowling Green offensive lineman Alex Wollschlaeger on an official visit.
Do not have the exact date yet. He just announced his entry into the portal.
He was a third team All-MAC pick in 2023 and was first team All-MAC in 2024. One season of eligibility remaining. 6'7, 305-pound native of Aurora, Illinois.
Played 773 snaps this year and had a 76.9 PFF grade. Very good both run and pass blocking. Has played 770+ snaps in each of the previous three seasons. Extremely experienced.
