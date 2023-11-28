Other potential portal targets of interest

** 3-star ATH Trajen Greco has decommitted from Georgia Tech and he is a player of interest for Kentucky. I reported on Greco less than a month ago. Kentucky was in contact with him even when committed to Georgia Tech. Kentucky has not specified if they prefer him for receiver or defensive back, I think they like him for either side of the ball unless that has changed. Missouri and Tulane are a couple of other schools to watch. I would imagine he will probably take a visit or two before making his decision but this is definitely a situation to watch.** Cam Dooley had formerly been committed to Missouri. Have felt like Kentucky has a pretty good chance to land him as we look ahead to the stretch run. They could possibly use another safety and he has obviously been a guy they like for a long time.** Chase Tyler is a 4-star WR prospect who has been committed to Duke since the summer. With Mike Elko taking the job at Texas A&M one has to wonder if he could be an option for Kentucky. My understanding is some communication was maintained.** UNC OT commit Andrew Rosinski could be a player of interest down the stretch. Not predicting a flip but do believe he is someone that Kentucky has kicked the tires on.** Another OT to keep in mind late is Reese Baker, an uncommitted offensive lineman from Alabama who has offers from mostly Group of Five schools.OL Luke Newman (Holy Cross): 3rd team AA last year, FCS preseason AA this year and a native of Bloomfield, Mich.OL Josh Kaltenberger (Purdue): Graduate transfer who has spent the last four years at Purdue. iOL target (6'5, 305) who started the Big Ten championship vs Michigan and has seven starts, 36 games played. Can transfer in spring.OL Kahlil Benson (Indiana): One of four Indiana starting OL who recently entered the portal. Grad transfer. Played 774 snaps, graded out at 60.6 (PFF). Much better run blocking than pass blocking this year. Right tackle.OL Easton Kilty (North Dakota): Can play any guard or tackle position, graded out extremely well at LT but primarily guard before this year. Getting lots of offers already.