Some early expected campers...

Here are some of the younger guys for whom summer camps will be very important. Working out for an offer, to impress the coaches. Tons more but what we know right now...

****

Kylan Baker - 2027 6'0 ATH and two sport (FB, baseball) player from Alabama who picked up his first offer from UAB not long ago

Fisher Brinegar - 2027 OL (6'5, 290) also from Moody, AL. Also camping at Auburn

Vernon Slaughter - 2027 QB (6',3, 195 pro style) from Moody, Ala

Gus Murphy - 2027 from Atmore, Ala, camped at a lot of SEC schools last year, 6'3, 250 DT/DL

Bryson Rowsey - 2026 ATH/WR/DB from Raceland, Ky

Tim Hyrbu - 2026 OL from West Forsyth (Ga) who will also camp at UGA, GT, Liberty, and Wake (6'6, 255)

Kayden Edwards - 2027 QB/ATH from Ironton OH. UK gave him his first SEC offer not long ago. Some smaller offers as well

Daniel Medinger - 2026 OL from Rock Hill OH, 6'5, 285, all-state selection. Also has camp invites to Ole Miss, Iowa State, lots of MAC schools

David Anderson - 2025 RB/WR/DB from Dixie Heights (6'0, 190)

Antwan Hollman - 2027 DE/TE/MLB from KIPP in Columbus, OH

Quise Smith - 6'3 (6'7 wingspan) 2027 from Bowling Green, OH, someone the staff will take a close look at. Will also camp at EKU, WKU, Memphis, Vandy, and Tennessee St

Group from Building Lives Through Sports (Ryan Montgomery) up in Ohio will be camping at Louisville, Kentucky, Western Illinois, Mizzou, and Tennessee State, will be lots of guys coming with that.

Andrew Hoerter - 2027 longsnapper from Manual

Chadyn Morris - 2026 WR/ATH from Owensboro

Would expect those couple of younger tight ends from Boyle County to make it up as Haddix frequently brings players of interest to Lexington.

Carter Mathis - 2027 OL from Gainesville, GA (6'7, 290, 83 1/2" wingspan) Camp invites from Clemson, ND, others

Ballard in Louisville stopping by, one player of interest is Javeon Jones, a 2027 DT who is a young prospect from the state

Mason Trimble - 2026 6'1, 190-pound QB from St X in Louisville, also baseball and track

Gus Corsair - 2027 OL (6'3, 290) from Hays, Kansas, also has camps at Tennessee, Rutgers, Michigan, Florida State, etc

Karsen Fisher - 2027 QB from Macedonia, OH (6'3, 225)

William Tobin - 2027 OL from Hartland in Michigan (6'4, 290), also camping at Arkansas

Jamison Roberts - 2027 QB/baseball from Saraland, Alabama (6'3, 185). Also camps at Michigan, Tennessee

Kaiden Watkins - 2027 ATH from Rock Hill, SC with early offers from Syracuse and MTSU

Maddux Murphy - 2026 OL from St. Joseph, Michigan (6'6, 295), also track and wrestling

Ethan Reyna - 2027 RB/LB (6'0, 210) from Munster, Ind., went on a visit to Purdue already

Eckley Bridges - 2026 DE from Hamilton, OH, also camping at Penn State & several others

Benjamin Novak - 2026 OL from Merrillville, Indiana, 6'6, 315. Offers from Louisville, Indiana and others

Jack Brown - 2027 TE/EDGE from Francis Howell in the St. Louis area. Just picked up an offer from Houston. 6'5, 205. Recently visited Iowa.

Duyon Forkpa - 2026 LB (6'2, 220) from Buford, Ga who picked up his first SEC offer from UK not long ago

Kade Goodin - 2027 from Shelbyville, 6'3, 185 football and baseball

Group from Columbia (SC) Ridge View planning to make it up the coach has said, b/c of the relationship with Collins

Max Miller - 2027 QB from Springboro, OH (6'2, 180)

Mekell King - 2026 ATH from Land O'Lakes, Fla

Benjamin Eziuka - 2026 iOL/DL from Canton, Mich. (6'3, 310). Has a bunch of MAC offers already

Eli Dorton - 2025 OL (6'5, 300) works with NPA (National Playmakers Academy), from Clinton, TN. Will also camp at Tennessee

Leelen Vanover- 2027 OL from KY (6'2, 280)

Brady Hull - 2027 OL from KY, offer from UK

Camden James Burke - 2026 OL (6'3, 285) from Madison Central

Trevon Williamson - 2027 RB from South Carolina (5'11, 198), has visited South Carolina, will also camp at NC State

Jayden Seay - 2026 WR from Lakota East, 6'3, 180. Will camp at Louisville, Kentucky, Toledo, Indiana, Purdue

Travis Roberson - 2026 OL from West Bloomfield, Mich., with offers from UK, Colorado, MAC schools

London Vickroy - 2026 DE from Westerville Central, just picked up first offer from Morgan State
 
Latest posts

