FB Recruiting Signing Day Preview

May 29, 2001
** Expecting Kentucky to flip WR Cam Miller who has already decommitted from Wisconsin. Daikiel Shorts was recruiting him before and he kept up the relationship but that wasn't strong enough to win the commitment over in the first place and it obviously wasn't what it was about with him likely to pick Kentucky tomorrow. Someone UK really likes as a slot, think he can be an impact player down the road.

** Also expecting Kentucky to flip DB prospect Grant Grayton from Minnesota after talking to more folks. He's very excited about how many DBs UK has put into the NFL in recent years.

** No HS running back replacement for RB Marquise Davis following his flip. But they will be active in the portal looking for someone who can come in and play right away.

** Hearing that the belief is 4-star WR DJ Miller is expected to stick with Kentucky even with Shorts going out to Nebraska. That would give them a really nice receiver class.

** There were some wondering if Martels Carter Jr would stick with UK but the expectation is that he will.

** LSU, Florida, and Penn State made late runs at Cedric Works but the Frederick Douglass EDGE defender is going to sign with Kentucky.

** Folks I've spoken with are indeed expecting Jon Sumrall to take the North Carolina HC job, fwiw.

** I have heard the first name mentioned as a potential quarterback of interest for Kentucky but can't say anything or hint anything YET.
 
