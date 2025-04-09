Hello HOB. Back on campus today for the final week of UK’s spring football practice. There are three days remaining, culminating with the “Spring Showcase” for fans on Saturday. Today, we’ll have OC Bush Hamdan and select coaches/players from that side of the ball doing Q&As with us. Practice is slated to wrap up around 11 ET. Stay tuned…







BUSH HAMDAN Q&A:



* Goods spring, mixing those newcomers with the veterans. Good mix of both. Trying to play as many combinations as we can, taking a look at all of them in different groups.



* Continuity has helped us be more on the same page, especially with the staff.



* On QB Zach Calzada… Doing a good job. Critical for him to make the most out of all these practices. He's played a lot of football, but it is a new system for him. Like to see guys who continue to improve. He's done a good job of that. Consistency will be critical. Adjustment to SEC play will be critical. But a big, strong guy who plays physical, can surprise you with his athleticism. Big arm. Accuracy will be a key for him. Sometimes has to take some zip off it, make sure he’s throwing a catchable ball. He likes making big plays. That will come down to his decision-making and accuracy.



* On RB Jason Patterson… He has benefited from being able to stack a lot of good reps since he's been here. A constant state of improvement. We like that whole group. Several guys who can do nice things.



* On WR Kendrick Law… Big, strong, physical guy that we saw on film at Bama. Continuing to develop into more of a complete WR. Thinks he made a good decision to come here and develop more of his game sooner.



* On his message for the offense the rest of the spring and beyond... The time spent when spring practice ends, making sure they make the most of it, working on the things on their own.



* On OL… Improvement, for sure. Good additions from he portal. Attitude is great. Professional group. Works hard, cares about their craft. Need them to have a really strong offseason in the weight room and keep getting better.



* On Boley… He's taken steps. Needs as many reps as he can possibly take at this level. Another guy who needs consistency. Sometimes it’s as much about the throws you don’t make as the ones you do.



******



UK WR COACH L'DAMIAN WASHINGTON:







******



UK RB JASON PATTERSON & WR DJ MILLER:



