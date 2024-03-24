** UK has offered 2028 quarterback Brady Quinn from Naples, Fla.



** 2027 in-state OL Brady Hull did make it to Kentucky today. Supposed to speak with him late tomorrow. He likes UK and is definitely someone to know about from that class. Good chance of him being a Wildcat.



** 2027 QB Trae Taylor visited today and apparently had a good conversation with new UK OC Bush Hamdan. He already has offers from Maryland, Michigan, Miami, Colorado, and UNLV. Kentucky hasn't offered but I spoke with Taylor today and he was very appreciative of the feedback Hamdan gave him. Said he visited UK a long time ago and there are some connections so that was another trip he wanted to make.



** Martels Carter Jr was supposed to visit today and I do have the FutureCast pick in for Kentucky. Have not connected with him directly but I feel like they are still probably in good shape.



** Kentucky Future Stars were at the game. If you go back over the years a lot of the players who are eventually the top prospects in the Commonwealth are with this group so having them there is important in the long run.







** Boyle County had a contingent at Kentucky today. WR Montavin Quisenberry, ATH Demauriah Brown a couple of the guys that made the trip up. 2026 ATH Jakeem Ray, 2027 TE/DE Maddox Hager, and 2027 QB/ATH Guy Turner also made it up.



All along I've heard Quisenberry is at the least a player of interest for Kentucky.



** 2026 Lakota West LB/ATH Cam Thomas did visit Kentucky as expected. Close with Alex Afari, pipeline school, has visited a ton of schools this spring.



** 2026 Madison Central OL Camden James Burke (6'3, 285) made it this weekend and will be back at UK next weekend. He's been on the radar for a lot of smaller programs and even G5s.



** 2027 in-state ATH Timmy Emongo (DB/WR/RB) has early offers from UofL and EKU. He made it to Kentucky today. He attends Scott County.



** 2027 H-Back/LB/ATH Jackson Reynolds made it to Kentucky today. He already runs a 4.68/40 and has pretty good length so someone to watch down the road.



** 2026 Bracken County DE/ATH Jackson Whitten was one of the players to come up with KY Future Stars. He had 7 sacks, 15 TFL as a sophomore this year.