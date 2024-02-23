Dating back to when Liam Coen was the offensive coordinator I've been mentioning Ohio QB Brennen Ward as someone very interesting as a potential quarterback in the '25 class for UK.Now that Bush Hamdan is the offensive coordinator I'm hearing that Ward is still a very interesting prospect for them and someone they are probably going to be zeroing in on. Seems like the interest is still strong.Missouri, Virginia, and Indiana are three of the other main schools and the concern at this point would be that Mizzou is extremely high on him apparently, and of course UK already has one quarterback commitment.Ward is a pretty big kid with a good arm. Apparently more put together than the listed numbers suggest. Ballpark 6'3 210 is just one thing I've heard.He's an Ohio kid and as such Marrow has done a good job acting as the program's liaison during the OC change.