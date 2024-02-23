ADVERTISEMENT

FB Recruiting QB recruiting note

JRowland

JRowland

All-American
Staff
May 29, 2001
63,346
227,820
113
38
www.rivals.com
Dating back to when Liam Coen was the offensive coordinator I've been mentioning Ohio QB Brennen Ward as someone very interesting as a potential quarterback in the '25 class for UK.

Now that Bush Hamdan is the offensive coordinator I'm hearing that Ward is still a very interesting prospect for them and someone they are probably going to be zeroing in on. Seems like the interest is still strong.

Missouri, Virginia, and Indiana are three of the other main schools and the concern at this point would be that Mizzou is extremely high on him apparently, and of course UK already has one quarterback commitment.

Ward is a pretty big kid with a good arm. Apparently more put together than the listed numbers suggest. Ballpark 6'3 210 is just one thing I've heard.

He's an Ohio kid and as such Marrow has done a good job acting as the program's liaison during the OC change.

 
  • Like
  • Wow
Reactions: jimmy cowboy, mjdotson, DFBJR11 and 34 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JRowland

FB Recruiting Big football visitor today

Replies
36
Views
3K
The House of Blue
ctroberts1024
ctroberts1024
JRowland

FB Recruiting More on Brennen Ward...

Replies
12
Views
2K
The House of Blue
usa1000
U
Snowcats86

4 Straight Great Football Recruiting Classes!

Replies
15
Views
853
The House of Blue
Wildcats40
Wildcats40
JRowland

FB Recruiting Note on Wimsatt

Replies
88
Views
4K
The House of Blue
Chum83
C
Jeff Drummond

Football Stoops likes the O's operation on Day 1 of spring practice

Replies
16
Views
2K
The House of Blue
TheySoSensitive
TheySoSensitive
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today