I've been saying that Brennen Ward from Ohio is the quarterback that Kentucky is currently locked onto in terms of trying to add another from the '25 class.Hearing that he is coming in for a visit today. Have no clue where his head is at in terms of the overall process and how fast he wants to move, but I think UK is very excited this guy is coming to campus and it's seen as a major opportunity to make move and a hard case for why they like him.Marrow has done a good job with that relationship during the OC change and the interest has continued to Hamdan.Have heard him compared to Dak Prescott by one person, that kind of quarterback.Know Missouri likes him a lot and Drinkwitz has been going after him pretty hard.