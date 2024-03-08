Typically offensive coordinators are the lead recruiters for quarterbacks especially if they're the QB coach as they usually are, but in this case Vince Marrow led the charge all the way through. Somebody he recruited from start to finish in Ohio. Both offensive coordinators have been impressed by Brennen Ward - Coen before, Hamdan now.

Ward did indeed camp at Kentucky last year. I knew that he was one of the handful of guys to watch the day he was supposed to be there but it's hard to spend too much time watching one group when there's stuff going on everywhere so I didn't lock onto him closely.



However, I'm told that Ward's work at camp was one reason for Kentucky's interest. That was when Coen was around. When Hamdan was hired, I think Kentucky took a look at Ward and several other quarterbacks and he was a standout they decided to make an aggressive play for. So by the time Ward came to campus this week the decision had been made to push for a commitment. It wasn't clear that he was going to commit going into the visit and Ward is someone who hasn't said a lot on the record - I haven't spoken to him myself. But the fact that he visited tells you that he must have had a great trip.



Getting a second quarterback in a class isn't easy. It might be if you're Georgia or Alabama but if you're Kentucky and you already have Vandagriff (QB when they're true frosh), Boley (RS-Frosh or Soph when they're true frosh), and then four-star Saunders lined up, one thing you know is that Ward is not afraid of competition. Quarterbacks may have been born to transfer, but I don't think he steps into that situation unless he has a lot of confidence in himself especially with other Power Five opportunities. Said before, will say again: Saunders/Ward is a very solid two-man haul at quarterback. I could see either or both of those players doing well at the college level.



With Saunders you're talking about someone who is a big-time winner, has done it at a good level in Pennsylvania football, has strong intangibles, throws a good accurate ball with different velocities. With Ward, I'm hearing they also like the touch he puts on the ball, his release, the ball placement, a lot of the traits as well. The ball comes out very naturally. He has a good arm. Hits guys in stride. Can hit every spot on the field.



Mentioned that Eli Drinkwitz had zeroed in on Ward and I do think that's pretty good validation. What he's done with Brady Cook has been very impressive, knows what he's doing. Sometimes you like to see certain schools or coaches recruiting a player.



He's played at a high level in Ohio at Gahanna Lincoln. My take is this is an excellent second QB addition. They could have done a lot worse. Two guys who are very interesting going into '25. Saunders visits on March 30 and will meet with Hamdan then. My understanding going into all this was that if the new OC felt strongly about Saunders as a prospect then they probably stood a good chance of keeping him on board.



The reason for taking two '25 QBs is simple enough, to fix the depth chart. For a long time the reality has been that Kentucky has had one quarterback who can run the offense effectively enough to give you a real chance to beat a solid team. I do think Sheron played well against South Carolina and Wade was in a tough position before that, but goes back to other years as well. If they keep this lined up, the QB room is finally looking different in a good way. Of course, QB depth charts are just going to be year over year projects anywhere now.



I know Ward visited Missouri early this year and he was one of the quarterbacks they had really zeroed in on along with Dillon Duff and Matt Zollers, according to Sean Williams over at PowerMizzou.com. They did make the cut for Zollers and I know UK liked him as well. He also visited Missouri during the last season.