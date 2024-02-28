ADVERTISEMENT

FB Recruiting Couple of notes

JRowland

JRowland

All-American
Staff
May 29, 2001
63,364
228,131
113
38
www.rivals.com
Boulware's tweet yesterday made it seem like a commitment was evident. My understanding is it might be a little while before something comes out.

I think at running back the two most likely guys for them are Philadelphia 2025 3-star Isaiah West and Ohio 2025 4-star Marquise Davis. Right now, the best case scenario from their vantage point would be landing both of those players and there is a hope that would come to fruition.

West had a great visit for junior day and will be returning for an official. Davis I put a FutureCast in for a little while ago.

There's an update on 2025 QB Jack James, in-state, but I believe this was a preferred walk-on offer.

UK really likes both West and Davis. Film is really good on both players.

Here's where things stand with offensive recruiting:

QB Stone Saunders (commit)
QB Brennen Ward (a top target)
RB Isaiah West (a top target)
RB Marquise Davis (a top target - FutureCast)
WR Quintin Simmons (commit)
WR Cameron Miller (a top target - FutureCast)
OL Tucker Kattus (a top target)
OL Spike Sowells (a top target)
OL Raphael Greene (a top target)
+ emerging Wolford guys

Number of TEs they like in Ohio. They do like Luka Gilbert but also a couple of other TEs from Ohio.

I did go ahead and put in a UK FutureCast for Isaiah West.
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: jstiles365, FHCat81, GH_UKBBN92 and 43 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Snowcats86

I. West & Q. Simmons - Top247 on TOS Now

Replies
13
Views
1K
The House of Blue
Koppdiesel
Koppdiesel
JRowland

FB Recruiting RB Isaiah West previews Friday decision

Replies
24
Views
2K
The House of Blue
JDHoss
JDHoss
Snowcats86

Luka Gilbert to Miami

Replies
4
Views
680
The House of Blue
trevor315
trevor315
Snowcats86

June Official Visits - Football

Replies
47
Views
4K
The House of Blue
PoppawCat
P
JRowland

FB Recruiting INSIDER NOTES

Replies
22
Views
3K
The House of Blue
lz
lz
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today