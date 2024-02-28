Boulware's tweet yesterday made it seem like a commitment was evident. My understanding is it might be a little while before something comes out.



I think at running back the two most likely guys for them are Philadelphia 2025 3-star Isaiah West and Ohio 2025 4-star Marquise Davis. Right now, the best case scenario from their vantage point would be landing both of those players and there is a hope that would come to fruition.



West had a great visit for junior day and will be returning for an official. Davis I put a FutureCast in for a little while ago.



There's an update on 2025 QB Jack James, in-state, but I believe this was a preferred walk-on offer.



UK really likes both West and Davis. Film is really good on both players.



Here's where things stand with offensive recruiting:



QB Stone Saunders (commit)

QB Brennen Ward (a top target)

RB Isaiah West (a top target)

RB Marquise Davis (a top target - FutureCast)

WR Quintin Simmons (commit)

WR Cameron Miller (a top target - FutureCast)

OL Tucker Kattus (a top target)

OL Spike Sowells (a top target)

OL Raphael Greene (a top target)

+ emerging Wolford guys



Number of TEs they like in Ohio. They do like Luka Gilbert but also a couple of other TEs from Ohio.



I did go ahead and put in a UK FutureCast for Isaiah West.