Washington State DL David Gusta has visited UK and hearing that it's looking good for the Cats. Nobody has told me a decision has been relayed to the coaches, but from what I've heard, Kentucky is in great shape. Not sure on announcement timetable but wouldn't expect it to be too long.



Gusta is one of the most sought-after players in the transfer portal.



He played 579 snaps, a lot for a defensive lineman, and PFF scored him at an elite 84.5 mark for the season. 81.3 for run defense, 82.9 for pass rush. Had 22 quarterback hurries.



Gearing up for this major winter weather event, will still be reporting on what we hear!