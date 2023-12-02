UNC-Wilmington played at a high level today but this team lost to App St by 30 points and is coming off a loss to East Carolina.



They didn't play with as much intensity as we have sometimes seen. They did not shoot well in the first half. The ball didn't move like it has the rest of the year. Justin Edwards and Rob Dillingham did not play well. The defense was not good enough and big picture that's probably the biggest concern.



Those are the big takeaways. They probably did miss Wagner. They're adjusting to Bradshaw playing. But they aren't really good on defense and Edwards can't be this big a focal point on offense. After a game like this you wonder how Dillingham's season is going to go, he was very poor. The defense would be my biggest concern in the big picture.



Really didn't see this one coming. Again, it's still a team deep with talented guards and skilled players but if you aren't good on defense you can get beat by a lot of teams. Will hurt the resume and another bad loss for Calipari stacked with some of the other losses from recent years.



Sheppard was very good but the cast around him was not good enough. You just expect more, collectively, from the other parts they have outside of him.



Cats had five second chance points today. They weren't tough enough. Really a bad loss. I'll be honest, it doesn't change too much of how I feel about this team big picture because I still like the skill and the parts but there's a definite curve on the defense and that has to get a lot better.