ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball INSTANT ANALYSIS: UNC-Wilmington shocks Kentucky in Rupp

JRowland

JRowland

All-American
Staff
May 29, 2001
63,388
228,574
113
38
www.rivals.com
UNC-Wilmington played at a high level today but this team lost to App St by 30 points and is coming off a loss to East Carolina.

They didn't play with as much intensity as we have sometimes seen. They did not shoot well in the first half. The ball didn't move like it has the rest of the year. Justin Edwards and Rob Dillingham did not play well. The defense was not good enough and big picture that's probably the biggest concern.

Those are the big takeaways. They probably did miss Wagner. They're adjusting to Bradshaw playing. But they aren't really good on defense and Edwards can't be this big a focal point on offense. After a game like this you wonder how Dillingham's season is going to go, he was very poor. The defense would be my biggest concern in the big picture.

Really didn't see this one coming. Again, it's still a team deep with talented guards and skilled players but if you aren't good on defense you can get beat by a lot of teams. Will hurt the resume and another bad loss for Calipari stacked with some of the other losses from recent years.

Sheppard was very good but the cast around him was not good enough. You just expect more, collectively, from the other parts they have outside of him.

Cats had five second chance points today. They weren't tough enough. Really a bad loss. I'll be honest, it doesn't change too much of how I feel about this team big picture because I still like the skill and the parts but there's a definite curve on the defense and that has to get a lot better.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Cowtown Cat, BlueChuck, Carl1952 and 7 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JRowland

Basketball INSTANT ANALYSIS: Second unranked foe wins in Rupp

Replies
70
Views
2K
The House of Blue
dlh331
D
JRowland

Football INSTANT ANALYSIS: Cats flat in quarterfinal loss

Replies
40
Views
1K
The House of Blue
Blisterpac
Blisterpac
JRowland

Basketball INSTANT ANALYSIS: Cats win business trip in Knoxville

Replies
35
Views
2K
The House of Blue
rye48
rye48
JRowland

Basketball INSTANT ANALYSIS: UK outlasts Arkansas at Rupp

Replies
45
Views
2K
The House of Blue
irishcat1965
irishcat1965
JRowland

Basketball INSTANT ANALYSIS: Pope's introductory press conference

Replies
59
Views
5K
The House of Blue
Col. Angus
Col. Angus
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today