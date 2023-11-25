Tough day for Louisville fans. You start 10-1 in Jeff Brohm's first year, watch Kentucky sputter down the stretch, and then lose on your homefield to them ranked in the top-10. Mark Stoops really owns this series.



Gotta be honest, I picked Kentucky to win, but as I watched the game play out for a while I didn't think they could win the way they were running it. Liam Coen got in his bag and dialed up some serious strikes against that defense. The interception was inexplicable but Devin Leary "did not flinch," as Mark Stoops would say.



J.J. Weaver taking over the game in the second half was absolutely huge. You have to feel great for him given how the year has gone. All three units left something to be desired but all three units came up with big plays when it counted.



Thought Barion Brown grew up some today. Kentucky actually showed pretty good poise.



Kentucky's 7-5 going into bowl season with a chance to get an eighth win. If you get to 8-5 even if the year isn't what you wanted it's not like it was an embarrassment or anything. Lot of teams would love to be 8-5.