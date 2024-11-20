ADVERTISEMENT

INSTANT ANALYSIS: No emotional letdown after Champions Classic

No emotional letdown for Kentucky after that win against Duke. They had a layoff and were ready to go from the start. We saw the ball movement, the high percentage shots, and the mature execution within a good offense that we've seen all season long.

Lipscomb started the game 4/24 from the field even though they had some opportunities. During the same span of time Kentucky was 6/10 from three point range.

Kentucky didn't have nearly as many assists tonight but they shot the ball very well and continue to execute the offense at a high level. Really impressive to see how so many guys are all thriving at the same time in Pope's system, even if there's only been one real challenge game thus far. The more you watch them play, the more it looks like Pope could slide right into this job nicely.

Jaxson Robinson had a very efficient and well rounded game. We saw strong scoring balance again and I like what Brandon Garrison is giving them.

They dominated the glass as they should have.

Lipscomb probably should have made it a little closer with some of their looks, but Kentucky has kept coming in waves early in this season with no let up in sight. We'll see if they can continue that great consistency all season because of their experience.
 
