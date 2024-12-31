JRowland
Pretty impressive second half for Kentucky after some ugly stretches in the first half. Was really impressed with how hard Kentucky played to make a statement even with the game out of hand in the second. The Cats ended up shooting 50% from the field after starting slow there. Knocked down 10 triples, got to the line a good amount, had 18 assists on 30 buckets and only five turnovers. Not their best game but overall a good showing.
It was strange to see Brown more than double the Wildcats up on the class (21-10) in the first half. Eight of those Brown boards were on the offensive glass, but UK held them to 27 first half points because they only shot 2/12 from long range and didn't get to the line much.
Kentucky forced a bunch of turnovers in the first half and ended up creating a lot of points off those turnovers, so they were able to turn a relatively close game into some separation before intermission.
Andrew Carr powered Kentucky for much of the first half and was the most efficient player they had early.
