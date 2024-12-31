ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball INSTANT ANALYSIS: Kentucky rolls past Brown on New Year's Eve

Pretty impressive second half for Kentucky after some ugly stretches in the first half. Was really impressed with how hard Kentucky played to make a statement even with the game out of hand in the second. The Cats ended up shooting 50% from the field after starting slow there. Knocked down 10 triples, got to the line a good amount, had 18 assists on 30 buckets and only five turnovers. Not their best game but overall a good showing.

It was strange to see Brown more than double the Wildcats up on the class (21-10) in the first half. Eight of those Brown boards were on the offensive glass, but UK held them to 27 first half points because they only shot 2/12 from long range and didn't get to the line much.

Kentucky forced a bunch of turnovers in the first half and ended up creating a lot of points off those turnovers, so they were able to turn a relatively close game into some separation before intermission.

Andrew Carr powered Kentucky for much of the first half and was the most efficient player they had early.
 
