Basketball INSTANT ANALYSIS: Cats avenge Nashville loss with dominant second half

Very nice win for Kentucky tonight. This is one you need to win even missing a couple of guys since it's at Rupp and nothing is easy the rest of the way. So in a sense this was just a win however you can game, but they did more than that in blowing the game open right out of the gate in the second half.

At times the defense and rebounding left a lot to be desired in the first half (NOT in the second) but that wasn't the biggest story in the game.

Kentucky hit some big threes early and then later when they got separation in the second half. In between, they were insanely efficient inside the arc.

Collin Chandler played more extensively than usual. It was a mixed bag but promising because of the passing, which he has a skill for. Amari Williams and Otega Oweh had big games.

The Cats got the foul line a decent amount and made the most of their opportunities. At least they didn't have a disadvantage there.

One of the big highlights of the night was Kentucky's defense in the second half. Vanderbilt did not score much after intermission and Kentucky played hard on defense.

Puts them back above water in the SEC before the trip to Tuscaloosa.
 
