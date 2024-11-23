Tremendous scoring balance from Kentucky all game as has often been the case this season. Just who and what they are. Lots of guys who can shoot, lots of guys who pass well, lots of guys playing confidently in the offense.



I thought Jackson State actually played pretty well in the first half. But when you go 1/9 from three and the other team hits eight of them, as Kentucky did, you're working from a big deficit. Kentucky has seen that deficit from 3-point range in the opposite direction plenty in recent years but it's been on their side with this squad.



The way this team passes the ball and shoots the ball puts tremendous pressure on every team they face. True again tonight.



At one point early in the second half I noted that Kentucky was 19/23 from two-point range. Couple the early three point barrage with insane efficiency around the rim and you get another stellar offensive performance. At times, UK lapsed into some sloppy moments and there are definitely things to clean up but in terms of the overall execution it's much better than what we've seen a lot in the past.



They also got a bunch of steals and that led to a lot of points off turnovers. So when this team is knocking down outside shots and scoring in transition, as is the goal, they're going to be pretty tough to beat. Jackson State didn't do enough to throw them off tonight but it's also one of the worst teams in Division I.