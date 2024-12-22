ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball INSTANT ANALYSIS: Cats turn in a clunker at CBS Sports Classic

JRowland

JRowland

Absolutely worst case scenario for most of the game. For most of the game Kentucky was in the low 30s for field goal percentage. Ohio State was at or above 60%. That's about as bad as Kentucky's going to look on offense, you would imagine, and it's about as bad as they have looked on defense, although the floor is a lot lower on that end so far. Ohio State really came in with purpose and focus tonight. They haven't played a complete game like that against a good team to this point in the season.

Ohio State took away easy baskets and forced Kentucky to work for everything. They settled for too many jump shots and didn't execute with enough focus or patience. On the other end of the court, Aaron Bradshaw led the Buckeyes in scoring in the first half. Ohio State's guards were able to get to the rim. UK's guards struggled defending particularly once Butler picked up his second foul. The Buckeyes dominated points in the paint.

At one point early in the second half, for the game, Ohio State had shot 63% FG to Kentucky's 31%. It was only the free throw line that allowed Kentucky to stay within view of the Buckeyes.

Kentucky had a lot of trouble guarding Thornton.

There were just a lot of little moments that made you think it wasn't their night. Jaxson Robinson's missed bunny inside. Butler getting to the rim a few times and not getting anything out of it. OSU dribbling around and then nailing a mid-range jumper deep into the shot clock. The ball bouncing off Amari Williams' hands to go out of bounds. Every time they got it within eight or ten points, OSU made shots and key plays. They were really dialed in but Kentucky was pressing and looked out of sync.

That loss isn't overly concerning for me. We know some of the issues to watch for this team. But that is one they shouldn't have let go that way because of how OSU had wilted against good teams to that point in the season.
 
