Kentucky took the crowd out of the game early with some very good defense. Kentucky converted almost all of Auburn's turnovers into points and kept them from getting into a rhythm early in the game. Some of the very best defense Kentucky has played all season and they sustained that. Took a lot of focus and you couldn't have predicted it based on how the season had gone to this point.



Tre Mitchell was a major absence today. Given how versatile he is and the fact that UK's backcourt is the strength that was a tough guy to be missing today.



One of those games where Kentucky had an answer every time Auburn pushed it a little closer. That happens only when a team's mental preparation is very high going in. I've always felt like you can tell pretty early when Kentucky's on a road business trip under Calipari and this one certainly had that feel.



Ugo gave them a bunch of rebounds and some rim protection. Reed had several steals. Auburn did bother UK on offense, just look at the assist and turnover totals, but UK grinded out the kind of win we haven't often seen from them. Very impressive.



No SEC team will face a more daunting game than the one Kentucky just won this entire season.