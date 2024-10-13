ADVERTISEMENT

Football INSTANT ANALYSIS: Cats drop home game to Vanderbilt

No matter what level Vanderbilt is playing at, no matter who they beat last week, that's a tough one for Kentucky fans on the heels of a win over Ole Miss. The reality is, it looks like this year SEC games are just going to be unpredictable one week to the next. That's not a cope for anyone, it's reality, just look around the league.

But this was a tough loss for Kentucky. The recent home record gets worse. Two straight home losses to the Commodores. And this one drops Kentucky to 1-3 in the SEC with several tough games remaining. Heck, after tonight Florida looks tougher.

The offense wasn't good enough and hasn't been good enough all season in SEC play. They didn't play nearly as clean as they have often played this year in terms of penalties. They missed opportunities. They shot themselves in the foot. The offense still really doesn't have an identity and the overall numbers in SEC play are pretty awful.

The defense? I mean, we've seen what Diego Pavia can do. I really don't blame the defense too much. They let Vanderbilt move the ball too much but Vanderbilt can do that against most anybody this year.

If you thought about the season like -- Ole Miss win "cancels out" South Carolina loss -- then this loss means the season takes a decidedly negative turn.

Credit Clark Lea with making some big and bold offseason changes that paid off. We're seeing that hitting all the right notes in the portal and being smart gives you an immediate window.
 
