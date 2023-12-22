Honestly not sure what to write after this one. Pretty much exactly what you expected. Probably would have guessed they would have won by more if I knew they'd shoot 12/25 from three but they didn't really try to blow them out as hard as they could, I don't think.



This one had a weird feel with so many Kentucky fans at the Yum and the Cards having no chance of pulling the upset. They're not just bad, they're bad bad. Should never put a team that bad on the court at Louisville.



It was ugly to start the game for the first 10 minutes but Antonio Reeves was absolutely on fire. He was 9/10 FG in the first half.



Rob Dillingham did some crazy stuff in this game. In terms of creating, getting a shot off, making things happen, there aren't too many like him. Really not even about the defender in those situations, just have to hope he misses or messes up.



Thought Kentucky was pretty lackadaisical at times, probably even in a UK-UofL rivalry game not the easiest one to get up for.