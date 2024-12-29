** NMSU OT Shiyazh Pete will visit Vanderbilt then Kentucky then Michigan, CI has learned. This is the current plan. However, you have to cross your fingers and hope he makes it out of the Vanderbilt trip without committing because of all the NMSU connections there and with Pavia coming back for another year.



One thing worth noting is I have heard that Pete has the same agent as former 49ers Pro Bowl (many times) OL Joe Staley, who Wolford helped coach out in San Francisco, will be interesting to see if that connection could help them out.



** The latest that I've heard is there is still a belief that with S&C and working on some explosiveness that Malachi Wood can be a solid tackle for them. Just played too early this year. I do not think they will have him as a penciled in starter going into the season though, probably a backup. That's why they're still in the market for a left tackle. Maybe Unamba or Wollschlaeger can play that but they need to bring in someone else to feel really good about the big picture. That said, I think they've done well for a couple of weeks work in the portal.



** Kentucky has made a play for South Dakota DL Mi'Quise Grace. I know they are involved there, however, what was relayed to me did not sound like anything was imminent and "a lot of schools are involved, a whole lot." But I do think they're one of a handful of schools i the conversation.



The 6'4, 255-pound defensive lineman was a first team All-American at the FCS level this year. He had 64 tackles, eight sacks, two forced fumbles, and three batted passes for South Dakota this year.



** Have heard that Kentucky is trying to keep Hardley Gilmore around. That is an effort but TBD on the status of it. Would make a lot of sense to keep him because you still already needed to add more help at wide receiver even before his departure and given the turnover on the offense, anybody you can bring back for the sake of some continuity would be a positive.



** Just a note on the recruiting calendar. Dead period from 12/23 through 1/5 for high schoolers but between Jan 1st and Jan 5th you can bring JUCO/college transfer visitors in.