** Fred Johnson committed to Louisville recently and he just wasn't quite on the level Kentucky was looking for in the trenches in the SEC. But he could be a solid player for the Cardinals. Wasn't a head-to-head win because Kentucky didn't have the chips pushed in.



** QB Stone Saunders is on watch this summer. Do tentatively expect sometime this summer but as I have said, not sure UK is really in a rush. Would be a positive to get a quality young quarterback in the fold right on the heels of adding Boley and that's a big step toward getting the room right in the long term. Would still expect a portal quarterback this offseason but there obviously isn't going to be anything on that for a long time.



** Jason Patterson has been intent in his desire to finish his official visits. So that means he still has a trip to Vanderbilt scheduled. I would expect a decision shortly after that. Going into the Cincinnati trip the dynamics were UK vs UC. Which means Boston College probably wasn't going to be the choice even though he had already been there. Going into his official visit to Vanderbilt the Commodores are running behind Kentucky and Cincinnati. I would give Kentucky the edge in that scenario and perhaps the coaches emphasizing that he's RB1 for them has given him the green light to just take it slow at his pace and he's enjoying the process. One thing I'll say is he seems very willing to talk to Kentucky media.



** The FutureCasts I would say are probably most imminent would be: K Jacob Kauwe, OL Jadon Lafontant, RB Tovani Mizell, TE WIllie Rodriguez. Those are the guys to focus on in the short term I would say.



** Have no clue how the Damarion Witten recruitment is going to play out. Ohio State seems to really like him and when that's the case it's tough to predict against them with confidence but I know that he genuinely likes Kentucky a lot. If they would take him, the fact that he worked out at camp right after the UK visit is probably not a great sign but it hasn't been totally clear how it's going to end.



** Do think Kentucky's in good shape with WR Hardley Gilmore coming out of his visit but I don't see him announcing a decision anytime soon.



** Do not have any new intel on Shamar Rigby but even though I put a FutureCast in for Kentucky, note that I never said that it's wrapped up. Just have thought UK is in the best position. Some talk that Purdue made a big impression on him this weekend but don't have enough intel to change my pick at the moment.



** Valley, Ala., safety Cam Dooley has an official visit to Vanderbilt coming up this weekend. Then he's planning on making a commitment public on July 4th. I don't have a FutureCast in but think that's one safety Kentucky has a really good chance of landing.



** Mercer Luniewski could be an OL option for Kentucky but they are intent on going as a packaged deal and the issue is finding a school that is okay bringing both players on board. It's a situation where they are probably just going to be inseparable, so they will probably be together for their whole college career so you're locking in two scholarships for a long time and that's a tough decision for schools to make.



** Still expecting QB Stone Saunders to make a decision this summer but think it will be more towards the back half of the summer as opposed to anytime in the next couple of weeks. I do believe that he has a pretty good idea of where he wants to go.