Will have more on official visits soon but some pressing stuff to get to.



** Putting in a FutureCast for OL Jadon Lafontant, who just finished up an official visit to Kentucky.



** Here's the situation with WR Shamar Rigby: I think Kentucky has done a great job with him and all they can. If he's going to leave home, I think it will be for Kentucky. The first day there he was kind of reserved but he really opened up with the players and he's been in constant communication with UK and I think they do feel good.



** Hearing that Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton WR Dorian Williams will be returning to Kentucky for an official visit on Sunday. This follows him visiting this week. Athletic freak with a development curve but could be someone interesting for them.



** Kentucky has options at receiver. Just look at the highly touted guys they've brought in this summer and there will be more names that emerge even if they don't get a couple of commitments here soon.



** Still hearing positivity on the LB Brian Robinson front. Now up to the No. 81 recruit on Rivals, no timetable but again, the feeling is UK has done all it can do, and that's over the course of a couple of years now.



** Did speak with OL Aba Selm last night and he confirmed the Florida trip won't be happening and he's solid with Kentucky. Seems like Marrow got in front of it and nothing to worry about here.



** Hayes Johnson did work out yesterday and from what I heard he had some nice moments but not his best day. Think he is capable of better.



** The two FutureCasts that I currently feel best about are for K Jacob Kauwe and TE Willie Rodriguez. Thoughts on them... yes, Kentucky has a number of scholarships tied up with kickers but this really doesn't matter as much as it used to with the portal. Any time you have too many scholarships tied up at a given position you can always assume it's going to cycle out and reset before too long. It's a problem that solves itself and simply overrecruiting positions that aren't performing at a high level is a way of turning it all over quicker than you could otherwise have in the past. Kauwe is the kind of guy who could really be fantastic but development over the next year will be something they'll be interested in since he's new to the specialized training. Lot of stuff to work with though.



As for Rodriguez, I think assuming he picks Kentucky - and I feel strongly about it - he'll be one of their best commitments this year. A guy you look at and believe he's going to be just really solid for them for a long time. Also with him being close with Cutter Boley now, that's a good, strong bond and those guys are really going to push each other.