Rundown of some things we've been hearing lately...



** Feeling very strongly about Kentucky's chances with Willie Rodriguez. He and Cutter Boley have gotten really close. Which is to say he is 100% blue collar, tough as nails, physical as can be. Have a FutureCast in for Kentucky and assuming he picks the Cats he's going to be a "culture guy" for sure. Also somebody who can actually play, but this is the kind of guy you look at and say, if you could get a team full of guys like that you'd be awesome.



** Feeling increasingly positive about Kentucky's chances with TE Damarion Witten from Glenville. I know a lot of folks have been expecting him to end up at Ohio State, but I think at this point Kentucky is the program to beat. Get the sense UK really loves his ability as a flex hybrid mismatch in the passing game. Not saying you shouldn't even hold your breath as you know things can always change, but now feel good about forecasting both players to UK based on present circumstances.



** Still have the FutureCast in for Shamar Rigby but I will say I'm curious to see if he will ultimately pull the trigger. From what I gather, he was a bit reserved the first day on his visit but that's not uncommon at all. As the trip went on he really opened up personality wise and seemed to be connecting with everybody from the players to the coaches. With him now putting the USF official visit in there instead of Iowa State, that's interesting. At first I wondered if it was a good sign, because ISU has a bit more clout, but there has been some talk that he might have an interest in being closer to home. So my perspective here is that Kentucky seems to have strong appeal and he's what they are looking for but just need to him to decide that leaving Florida is the best decision.



** WR Dorian Williams from Princeton visited the other day. UK offered a 2026 from his school as well. He is apparently pretty raw but a great athlete. My take only, not insider stuff, but maybe the kind of guy you feel good about taking if you feel good about the other receivers you have because then there is less risk. But the upside is apparently really strong.



** Just think it's interesting that the last several quarterbacks offered by Coen are from Ohio. Lot of solid looking signal callers from that state 2025-2027.



** Hayes Johnson is working out at Kentucky's camp today. I'm not there so will have to get feedback afterwards but will be interesting because though he committed very early there haven't been many evaluation opportunities since he's been in the spotlight.



** UK OL Aba Selm is supposed to be officially visiting Florida but the context is that he's supposedly solid. Probably a guy they want to keep on board considering his ability to play just about any position because of his skill set. I'm supposed to talk to Aba this evening so hope to have more on that.



** OL Jack Hines committing to Wake Forest was a bit of a surprise for me. I hadn't talked to Hines in-depth but just surveying the landscape you had to think he was a guy they had a shot with. Keep in mind, Hines turned down Florida also for Wake Forest, not just Kentucky. What I'd say is in my 20 years of covering this stuff, a lot of New England kids are just wired differently. He's at a strong boarding school and Wake Forest is probably a very similar atmosphere as the smallest college at the Power Five level. It just says a lot that he chose to commit there. He's a guy I think they would have loved to add because he does have some nice potential and is a development guy who can be a good player in a couple of years but in choosing Wake it really pulls back the curtain in terms of what he's looking for.



** When I have inquired or done digging regarding decision timetables, I think between this weekend and July 4th is when activity will really get hot. Some of the guys who have been in for visits are going other places between now and then, and the end of June (which often rolls into July 4th - my favorite day to write about recruiting! ha...) is often the timetable for guys who aren't letting it drag on into their senior seasons.



** Do think Kentucky feels good about how cornerback Cameron Keys' visit went. I am close to putting him in the mix right there with Rigby, Rodriguez, and Witten as guys to put on commitment watch coming out of the official visit but he does have another official or two on the books and haven't heard details that would prompt me to log that pick...But it sounds good so far.



** RB Jason Patterson begins his official visit to Kentucky today and that's a big one. I have gotten the sense that he is at the very top of the board even perhaps above some of the guys who might be coming in with a higher rating. Keep in mind, this kid was the leading high school rusher in the whole state of Florida last year, and one consideration has been keeping the room balanced with complementary rushing styles so following Wilcox a 200+ pound back makes sense. Patterson told us that BC, Kentucky, and Cincinnati were his three favorites even within the top five that he announced recently so Kentucky is already very high up there before his official. He's going to get the red carpet treatment. Patterson ripped off more than 13 yards per carry and scored 35 touchdowns with 2,700 yards last year. As a runner, Patterson is an every down back. He's taken a lot of snaps in the Wildcat formation as well as at running back and is a one-cut back with better speed on tape than Snell or C Rod had at that point. Not as big as those guys but someone who can run inside, bounce outside, or catch passes. He doesn't jump off the page immediately but does grow on you with how well-rounded and intentional he is as a runner.



** Talked to Cutter Boley last night and he is 100% okay if Kentucky brings in a transfer quarterback next year. Says if he's ready to start as a true freshman he will and he's intent on coming in trying to win the position right away no matter who they bring in. Certainly the kind of confidence you want to hear from him. Also said he has felt zero pressure as a Kentucky QB in line to be Kentucky's QB one day. And it was a very thoughtful answer, like, yeah I haven't felt any of that at all so far.



** Mentioned that Kentucky had been in some contact with Boo Carter recently. With him making a decision on 6/17 unless that has changed my expectation is that schools will still try to stay in contact with him and the hope would be to get him on an official visit later on. I do think that's a real possibility.



** Confirmed that Jonathan Daniels (Rivals250) is an offensive line prospect for Kentucky. He just took a couple of pictures with some defensive guys recruiting him. He will play some defense but potential is on offense. Georgia and Florida State trips coming up, Daniels followed up again with me and said the family atmosphere at Kentucky is what set the bar high.