* Asked about being in kinda the same situation as Brad Underwood at Illinois with an almost complete roster overhaul... Pope says it's a terrifying process, especially as a first-year HC, but it's also an incredible opportunity. The exciting part is you get to start from scratch and hand-select every single piece to fit what you're trying to do. No square pieces for round holes. We were really blessed to put together a group of guys who were great players but even better people.



* On his positivity and players saying it's not something they're used to in previous stops... Pope laughs and says he's not always positive. His youngest daughter, Shay, is on the stage with him. She says she's grounded right now. LOL. In all seriousness, Pope says he's been blessed to be around great mentors coming up, and his life view from his faith makes him see the world different, more positively. Sometimes the world is what we look for. I really believe that. If we want to see the goodness in the world, we can work to really see it. My foundation is in gratitude. Wants players to know how blessed they are to be in this spot right now.



* On Otega Oweh not really fitting what they ideally do but working out really well... The secret is, none of us coaches are really rocket scientists. You want guys who really guard, really rebound the ball, and really share it. You have to have guys who want to show up every single day. That's Otega Oweh, that's his greatest skill. He lasted longer than any other player in P4 for scoring double figures, and that was without me going out of my way to get him shots. He just does all the things you want to see on the sheet. Six assists yesterday against a really good Troy defensive team. He's been brilliant.



* Unchartered territory for him going into a 2nd round game... Life gets simple now. Dig into the scout. Just gotta figure out this terrific Illinois team. One of the fun parts of coaching.



* On how neutral-site games early in the season may have helped them... Gonzaga was kinda a "neutral road game," so hopefully it will prepare us for Illinois and the great fan support they'll have tomorrow. I think our players love playing in great environments where it's us against the world. There's some real joy to playing that way and the gym getting really silent.



* Praises Jaxson Robinson for the leadership role he's taken on. Says he's changed so much over the years of being able to coach him. At one point last night, he even came off the bench, in the middle of the action, and tapped Pope on the shoulder. He said, Coach, you're not seeing this. Try this. That he can feel confident in himself to point things out like that is incredible.



* On saying last night that the roster was in "tatters" ... Seems to clarify is was mostly about Lamont, although Amari's back has flared up a bit on him this week. Lamont Butler is just a WINNER. Says there's probably no reason for him to be out there right now, but he's absolutely gutting it out for his team. He's so determined. It would bring him to tears, the thought of letting down his guys. When you get someone like that on the court, it's really special. I think he's going to be really amazing on the court tomorrow.



* On having to let Otega Oweh go at times... He's got amazing ability, and he's a bit of a rule-breaker at times, but one of those guys who does the things you need to break a few rules at times. There's something great right around the corner for him. He just keeps doing it. I'm working hard to coach Otega, and he's also doing things to teach me as a coach you have to stretch your boundaries at times. I don't want him to paint inside the lines all the time. That's a boring picture. We need his creativity and unique athleticism to take over at times.



* On Brandon Garrison's confidence level right now and how that changes the team... He's fun. Sometimes wrong, but never in doubt. (smiles) That's what you want your players to be. He's been a high-level decision-maker lately.



ILLINOIS HC BRAD UNDERWOOD Q&A:



* Asked if he remembers the NCAA Tournament in 1984 where Illinois had to play UK at Rupp... Says he does not, but thinks it's probably a good idea that there's a rule keeping teams from playing at home now.



* Thinks Kentucky and Mark Pope taking over with a whole new roster is going to be more of the norm moving forward in college basketball. He's done a tremendous job of putting that roster together and playing a way that he wants to play. They're really good at it.



* Orlando Antigua is the GOAT, Underwood says. Unique guy. Not sure if it's my weakness or strength, but I tend to coach the glass half-empty. Coach O is a glass half-full guy. A tremendous people person. And he makes me laugh, which I don't take lightly. Always in a great mood, like he's never had a bad day. And great appreciation for his knowledge of the game of basketball.