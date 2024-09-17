ADVERTISEMENT

FB Recruiting Evening recruiting notes

Just a few recruiting notes. Most of the class is in tact and have heard confidence at keeping it together.

** 4-star CB commit Andrew Purcell had a great visit to Kentucky. Seem to be in good shape to keep him on board.

** Continue to hear confidence regarding UK's standing with recent Cincy TE decommit Mikkel Skinner. I haven't read what the folks have said about South Carolina but UK is what I've heard is most likely all along. We shall see.

** UK continues to like OL Jayden Clark. Believe he will be coming down for a game later this fall. Have a FutureCast in for him as well.

** Chaz Coleman the ATH from Ohio would be a take. Someone who colleges have warmed to recently. He was at UK and can confirm he would be a take.

Those are the main situations to watch for right now as I understand it but will have something on some others hopefully soon.
 
