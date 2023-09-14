** Punt block + scoop and score in Akron's win against Morgan State last week.



** Fordham beat Buffalo, Southern Illinois beat Northern Illinois - "It's an age of inches and with the transfer portal" there are great players everywhere.



** Moorhead said the entire Akron front seven had a great game against Morgan State.



** DL, LBs have been the biggest upgrade to the roster. Will be something to watch for Kentucky this weekend.



** Akron played three different QBs against Morgan State. Moorhead said they're too inconsistent so far. Need to find the right guy behind center. "Working through some kinks there." Being a QB is like being a head coach: Too much credit, too much blame. If you don't want that scrutiny go do something else. It's a QB-driven game.



** "Utmost respect for Coach Stoops" - Ohio guy, Cardinal Mooney guy. Mentions Coen and White. Great job by administration giving Stoops time to build the program, no pulling the plug quickly. Program is in Stoops' "image and likeness". Will be tough, physical and well coached.