Wake Forest WR Horatio Fields confirmed with me this morning that he will begin an official visit to Kentucky today.

The 6'3, 202-pound receiver is a big target and a two-year starter at Wake Forest. He had 39 catches for 463 yards with four TD this year.

He has two years of eligibility remaining.

For the majority of the season Fields was three catches a game for 45 yards, about, but he had a couple of games with six shorter catches. Averaged 11.87 yards per reception as more of a possession target.

PFF gave him a 68.3 score including 72.6 in run blocking and 67.2 in receiving on 671 snaps this year.

Kentucky needs to get bigger at receiver so he makes sense.
 
